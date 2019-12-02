Hedblom Appointed Epiroc President, CEO

The Board of Directors of Epiroc AB has appointed Helena Hedblom as the new president and CEO of Epiroc AB, effective March 1, 2020. She will replace Per Lindberg, who has decided to leave his position after having successfully established Epiroc as a listed company.

“Helena has a strong business focus, an in-depth knowledge of the business and is an appreciated leader who is living and breathing the Epiroc values,” said Ronnie Leten, chair of Epiroc’s Board of Directors. “As head of the Mining and Infrastructure business she has grown the business with increased earnings and a focus on strengthening productivity, safety and efficiency for customers. We are proud that we found the new leader inside the Group and are confident that she will further develop and grow Epiroc.”

Hedblom is currently senior executive vice president Mining and Infrastructure and a member of Eprioc Group Management. She is a member of the Boards of Directors of IPCO AB and the Swedish Association of Mines, Mineral and Metal Producers (Svemin).

Per Lindberg will resign from the Board of Directors of Epiroc AB the same time he leaves the position as president and CEO.