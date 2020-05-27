HED Expands Telematics 4G LTE To Europe, Australia

HED, Inc. (Hydro Electronic Devices), the Hartford, Wis., designer and manufacturer of vehicle controls and monitoring systems for mobile equipment, announced the launch of its expansion of 4G LTE for its CANect Telematics products. The company said it obtained its certification for Europe and Australia beginning in May.

The service expansion will allow industrial vehicle OEMs to gain connectivity between fleets across North America, Europe and Australia. The company said it anticipates future expansion with certifications in South America, Middle East and Africa.

“This effort is just the beginning of the globalization of our CANect Telematics solution for customers who operate across multiple countries,” said Paul Ludwig, HED’s president and CEO.

CANect Telematics is an end-to-end solution designed to provide OEMs with complete flexibility in the design of their own telematics solutions. Deployed by the OEM, the CANect portfolio provides software applications for end users to monitor their fleets and has proven to be a useful tool for a variety of applications from condition-based maintenance to system integration for monitoring moisture, air, power levels, etc.

