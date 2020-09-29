Diesel Progress

Denso PowerEdge Alternator
Heavy-Duty J180 Mount Alternator

Mike Brezonick , ,

Denso Products and Services Americas, Inc., has introduced the J180 mount alternator to its line of PowerEdge (PE) aftermarket products. The addition of this model expands coverage of Denso’s high-performance PE starters and alternators to more than 90% of all Class 8 trucks on the road today, the company said.

“We’re excited to add the J180 to our line of 12 V, 170 amp 24PE alternators whose quality, reliability and durability are unmatched,” said Gilbert Ramirez, manager of Denso Heavy Duty Product Planning. “Based on their superior RPM output, efficiency, size and craftmanship, these alternators lower the total cost of ownership to keep trucks in motion and companies in business.”

Denso said its PowerEdge brand has grown to 18 part numbers of replacement starters and alternators that meet the electrical demands of heavy-duty trucks, including those from Freightliner, Hino, International, Kenworth, Mack, Peterbilt, Sterling, Volvo and Western Star.

Standard on the 24PE alternator is a patented rectangular segment conductor (SC) technology that incorporates a square wire copper stator designed to consistently deliver higher amps at idle and cruising speeds and long service life. Also standard is a remote sense function, which allows batteries to recharge faster after start-up and extends battery life, the company said.

The 24PE alternator is among the PowerEdge heavy-duty aftermarket products that includes the 39PE gear reduction starter, the 43PE direct drive starter, as well as aftertreatment products such as diesel particulate filters and diesel oxidation catalysts.  Denso said it plans to further expand the PowerEdge line by introducing the first in a series of new 39PE starters in the coming months.

www.PowerEdgeProducts.com

 

