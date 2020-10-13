Hawe Chairman Haeusgen New VDMA President

Karl Haeusgen

Karl Haeusgen, chairman of the supervisory board and co-owner of Hawe Hydraulik SE, has been elected the new president of the VDMA (Verband Deutscher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau), the mechanical engineering industry association of Germany. Haeusgen succeeds Carl Martin Welcker of Alfred H. Schütte GmbH & Co. KG, who has held the office since 2016.

Haeusgen is the grandson of Karl Heilmeier, one of the two Hawe company founders. Hawe Hydraulics SE supplies hydraulic power units, valves, sensors and accessories used in more than 70 industrial sectors. Haeusgen has been involved in the VDMA for many years. He is a member of the restricted board and the main board of the VDMA. From 2008 to 2014 he was chairman of the board of the VDMA Bavaria and had been vice president of VDMA since 2013.

VDMA has also announced the election of two vice presidents. Henrik Schunk, a managing partner and CEO of the automation specialist Schunk GmbH & Co KG, will continue as vice president, a post he has held since 2018. Newly elected as vice president is Bertram Kawlath, managing partner of the Schubert & Salzer Group.