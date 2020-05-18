Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Hatz Diesel of NA Strengthens Application Engineering

Mike Brezonick
Zach Smith HDNA

Hatz Diesel of North America announced it has appointed Zach Smith to its engineering team.

Smith, a mechanical engineer, joined Hatz from the engine cooling specialist API Heat Transfer, where he specialized in cooling packages for power generation systems.

A subsidiary of Motorenfabrik Hatz of Germany, Hatz Diesel of North America, based in Waukesha, Wis., is responsible for sales, application engineering and product support of Hatz engines and products in the North American marketplace. Hatz manufactures air- and liquid-cooled diesel engines from 3 to 83 hp.

