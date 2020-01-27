Hallite’s Hydraulic Seals

Hydraulic and pneumatic seal specialist Hallite Seals will highlight three of its advance seal products used in mobile machine applications at IFPE.

The 714 double-acting piston seal incorporates a rugged, extrusion-resistant design that the company said performs well in high-pressure off-highway and earthmoving applications where the seal face can tolerate the large extrusion gaps required to prevent piston-to-bore contact. In double-acting telescopic cylinders or phasing cylinders, the seal’s reinforced, heat-stabilized, thermoplastic sealing face with step-cut joint allows the seal to pass over ports without damage.

The 660 single-acting rod buffer seal is designed to be used in conjunction with high-performance rod seals to protect the primary seal from shock pressure loading and high frequency pressure spikes. The design allows oil to pass through to the rod seal while holding back pressure spikes, Hallite said.

The Hallite 864 is a double-lipped, metal-cased wiper designed to press fit into open groove housings of popular Asian housing sizes for a wide range of applications and for use with venting U-rings. The polyurethane wiping element is bonded to a nitrided metal case eliminating the potential for rust, while The polyurethane wiping element has a precision trimmed sealing lip to collect the fluid passing the rod seal and the wiping lip is textured to provide improved dry rod performance, particularly for long stroking cylinder applications.

