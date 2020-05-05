Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Hall of Fame Nominations Open

Mike Osenga , , ,
Industry Notes 
AEM Hall of Fame

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) said that nominations for its 2020 Hall of Fame class are now open.

The AEM Hall of Fame recognizes the pioneers whose inventions, ideas, leadership, and courage have contributed to the industry and our community’s quality of life, the association said. Since 2008, the AEM Hall of Fame has honored individuals who invented, managed, built, and led the off-road equipment industry, and includes luminaries from John Deere and J.I. Case to William Smith Otis and Benjamin Holt.

Anyone in the equipment manufacturing industry or the wider public can submit a nomination. We seek to recognize those who exemplify innovation, industry contributions, leadership, social responsibility, and sustainability in the equipment manufacturing industry.

In 2019, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) inducted its first woman leader, Mary Andringa of Vermeer Corporation, into its Hall of Fame, and we will continue to break new ground in 2020. This year, AEM is expanding the traditional idea of a Hall of Fame member and looking to recognize contributions to our industry from more diverse corners of the equipment manufacturing world including those from different roles and positions, as well as from smaller manufacturers.

“These are the people who have defined, and continue to define, the equipment manufacturing industry,” said AEM President Dennis Slater. “The ideas, innovations and inventions these leaders have developed, when combined, have created a better life for every single human who sets foot in our world from now until eternity.”

Nominations are open until June 12, 2020 and can be submitted online at this link.

