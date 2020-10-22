Grasshopper Honored For Export Achievement

The Grasshopper Co., the Moundridge, Kansas, manufacturer of front and mid-mount zero turn radius mowers and accessories for consumer and commercial cutting applications, was one of 39 U.S. companies and organizations that won the 2020 President’s “E” Award, which recognizes contributions to American export growth.

“It is an honor to once again recognize the significant work being done by the Trump Administration to prioritize American companies and workers as we continue securing fair trade and a level playing field for American industry,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “With American companies like these awardees successfully exporting to some of the most challenging markets around the world, we can continue to rebuild and reclaim free, fair, and reciprocal global trade opportunities.”

The President’s “E” Award was created in 1961 by Executive Order of the President and is the highest recognition a U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports. In 2019, U.S. exports reached $2.53 trillion, with goods exports at $1.65 trillion and services exports at their highest level yet at $875.83 billion.