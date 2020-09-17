Gotting New CEO At Wandfluh Of America

Switzerland’s Wandfluh Holding AG announced that Gary Gotting has been named president and CEO of Wandfluh of America, effective Oct. 1. He succeeds Mike Lindamood, who has led the company since 2016 and will continue in a sales capacity,

Gotting joined Wandfluh in January as vice president of product management. Prior to that, his career in fluid power spanned 37 years and included roles at Denison Hydraulics, Parker Hannifin, Eaton Hydraulics and most recently at Sun Hydraulics, where he was involved with global product management.

Headquartered in Mundelein, Ill., Wandfluh supplies a range of hydraulic cartridge and spool valves, controls and accessories for mobile, industrial, oil & gas and marine applications.