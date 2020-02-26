GKN Showcasing Wheel Solutions

GKN Wheels & Structures, a global provider of off-highway wheels for the construction, mining and forestry sectors, will showcase a range of its high-performance wheels at ConExpo.

The company’s construction and mining wheel range will be at the heart of the stand, including

lightweight three-piece wheels designed to deliver robust, long-life performance. Engineered to be lighter and more stable than five-piece rims, the wheels enable safer tire mounting, as the driver is in place before the tire is inflated, which also protects the driver from external hazards, the company said.

GKN Wheels’ standard five-piece wheels are designed for tubeless operation and incorporate a reinforced bead seat band and back section. Utilizing an optimized lock ring design and a continuous tire pocket tool feature, the wheels allow for ease of tire fitting on heavy duty machinery, GKN said.

Visitors to the show will also see the company’s airless tire solution for skid-steer loaders, the Michelin Tweel, which was developed in partnership with Michelin. The Tweel is a single, fully integrated unit that replaces the traditional tire/ wheel/ valve assembly and can deliver significant benefits for machines that operate in challenging environments. The use of Tweel eliminates the risk of punctures, which can reduce downtime, improve efficiency and ultimately reduce the cost of ownership.

Specifically designed for the mining sector, GKN Wheels’ patented Infini-Swift wheel, which is suitable for large wheel loaders, mining haul trucks, dozers and other specialist applications, will also be on display. Manufactured at its Mining Technology Center in Liuzhou, China, the Infini-Swift wheel enables large mining tires to be removed without having to remove the outer or inner wheel assembly arrangement as would be required with a standard rim. The wheel is designed and tested to reduce the time taken to mount and remove large mining rims (57 to 63 in.) by 50%, the company said.

See GKN Wheels at ConExpo booth C-23031