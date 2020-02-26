Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

GKN Wheels
CECA/IFPE Newsletter ConExpo/IFPE Newsletters 

GKN Showcasing Wheel Solutions

Mike Brezonick

GKN Wheels & Structures, a global provider of off-highway wheels for the construction, mining and forestry sectors, will showcase a range of its high-performance wheels at ConExpo.

The company’s construction and mining wheel range will be at the heart of the stand, including
lightweight three-piece wheels designed to deliver robust, long-life performance. Engineered to be lighter and more stable than five-piece rims, the wheels enable safer tire mounting, as the driver is in place before the tire is inflated, which also protects the driver from external hazards, the company said.

GKN Wheels’ standard five-piece wheels are designed for tubeless operation and incorporate a reinforced bead seat band and back section. Utilizing an optimized lock ring design and a continuous tire pocket tool feature, the wheels allow for ease of tire fitting on heavy duty machinery, GKN said.

Visitors to the show will also see the company’s airless tire solution for skid-steer loaders, the Michelin Tweel, which was developed in partnership with Michelin. The Tweel is a single, fully integrated unit that replaces the traditional tire/ wheel/ valve assembly and can deliver significant benefits for machines that operate in challenging environments. The use of Tweel eliminates the risk of punctures, which can reduce downtime, improve efficiency and ultimately reduce the cost of ownership.

Specifically designed for the mining sector, GKN Wheels’ patented Infini-Swift wheel, which is suitable for large wheel loaders, mining haul trucks, dozers and other specialist applications, will also be on display. Manufactured at its Mining Technology Center in Liuzhou, China, the Infini-Swift wheel enables large mining tires to be removed without having to remove the outer or inner wheel assembly arrangement as would be required with a standard rim. The wheel is designed and tested to reduce the time taken to mount and remove large mining rims (57 to 63 in.) by 50%, the company said.

See GKN Wheels at ConExpo booth C-23031

Related Articles

GKN Showcasing Wheel Solutions
ConExpo And The Coronavirus: An Update
Generac Showing New Light Towers, Engines
Sealed e-Fans by Spal
More On Danfoss’ Acquisition of Eaton Hydraulics.
Workforce Solutions Area To Showcase Recruitment Best Practices At ConExpo
Manitowoc shows fleet of Grove cranes in ConExpo’s Festival Lot
Spectra Premium offers industrial cooling, tank systems

Latest News

The Changing Face of CNH
GKN Showcasing Wheel Solutions
Diversified Product Development Launches Brand For Its Engineering Services
Volvo Shows How Its New Trucks Stack Up
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
ConExpo And The Coronavirus: An Update
The Newsmaker Of The Year Prize Awarded
Generac Showing New Light Towers, Engines

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.