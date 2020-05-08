Giovannetti New CEO At Bergstrom

Bergstrom Inc., the Rockford, Ill., manufacturer of cab climate systems for heavy-duty commercial trucks, off-highway equipment and specialty vehicles, said its board of directors has appointed Dan Giovannetti to president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. He has been serving as interim CEO since November 2019.

“The board and I are confident that Dan is the right person to continue to lead the company,” said Dave Rydell, chairman of Bergstrom. “He is a seasoned leader with significant experience within Bergstrom, operating efficiently at scale and delivering value to the company. His experience in finance, quality, business systems and operations, along with having a great knowledge of Bergstrom’s product line and global outreach, will serve Dan well in the year ahead. We are lucky to have him as our CEO.”

Giovannetti has been with Bergstrom for 16 years, with his previous position being chief operating officer where he was responsible for global manufacturing and quality in addition to overseeing all financial and IT operations. Giovannetti’s other positions at Bergstrom included chief financial officer, chief business systems management officer and global vice president of Quality & 6 Sigma. Prior to joining Bergstrom, he spent 19 years and served various roles at Pactiv Corp.

“I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company,” said Giovannetti. “We have an exceptionally talented team at Bergstrom that is focused on taking decisive actions to transform the business, continuing to innovate our products in new and diverse ways, and unlocking future growth opportunities.”