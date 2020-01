Wandfluh of America, Mundelein, Ill., announced that Garry Getting has been named vice president of Product Management.

Getting has extensive experience in the fluid power industry. He most recently was global lead, cartridge valve technology, at Sun Hydraulics and prior to that, was vice president of Sales & Marketing at High Country Tek, a Sun subsidiary that manufactures electronic controllers.

He also held positions at Eaton Hydraulics and Denison Hydraulics.