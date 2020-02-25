Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Generac at ConExpo
CECA/IFPE Newsletter ConExpo/IFPE 

Generac Showing New Light Towers, Engines

Mike Osenga , , ,

Generac, the Waukesha, Wis. the manufacturer of mobile light towers, generators, heaters, pumps and dust suppression solutions will be displaying products from its Generac Mobile, Generac Pro and Generac Industrial lines.

Generac will be at booth S60852.

Generac Mobile will show a new Hybrid LED light tower, new Solar light tower, the new model MLT4060KVCAN LED light tower, the new MTP8 in. trash pump, the new MDG25 diesel generator (pictured above), and the new model MFH900 flameless heater. Also on display by Generac Mobile will be the LINKTower electric LED light tower

Generac Pro will display the iQ3500 and GP3500io inverter generators, the XC8000E Series portable generator and walk-behind field and brush mowers.

A new spark-ignited 4.5L engine inside of a Level 2 sound attenuated enclosure  will be displayed by Generac Industrial, as well as new TX 200A & New TX 400A switches and the manual PSTS switches

