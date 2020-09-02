Generac Division DR Power Buying Mean Green

DR Power Equipment, a division of Generac Holdings Inc., announced the closing of a purchase agreement to acquire the assets of Mean Green Products, LLC, a manufacturer of battery powered, commercial grade turf care equipment headquartered in Ross, Ohio. The acquisition closed on September 1. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mean Green Products was founded in 2009 and was one of the first to design and manufacture lithium-ion battery powered commercial zero-turn and walk behind turf care equipment. The range includes five ride-on all-electric mowers, one walk-behind model, as well as a range of accessories.

DR Power Equipment, South Burlington, Vt., was acquired by Generac in 2015 and has a line of gas- and battery-powered equipment that is sold factory-direct or through retail partners. The line includes mowers, vacuums, chippers and chipper shredders, log splitters, stump grinders, rototillers, snow blowers and other equipment.

“Entering the commercial turf care category has been a target of ours for years, but we wanted to do it in an innovative and differentiated way,” said Matt Bieber, president of DR Power Equipment. “The improvements in battery technology have now enabled the electrification of large commercial turf care products and Mean Green is leading the way.

“We have watched the Mean Green team grow and develop new products and technologies, which led us to proactively pursue them to become part of our portfolio. Mean Green products will supplement our expanding battery-powered, chore products line up and support our goals to integrate and develop new battery-powered solutions.”

“We are extremely excited for the opportunity to further expand on our vision to provide consumers with meaningful battery powered equipment,” said Joe Conrad, president and owner of Mean Green Products. “The DR Power and Generac teams are an excellent fit for our company and our employees.”

“Generac’s initiatives to provide clean powered products accelerated our interest in becoming part of their strategic movement,” added Matt Conrad, vice president and owner.