Generac Buying Enbala Power Networks

Generac Holdings Inc. has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Enbala Power Networks Inc., a distributed energy resources technology company. The transaction is expected to close within 30 days. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Enbala, Denver, Colo., is a provider of distributed energy optimization and control software designed to ensure the operational stability of power grids. Generac said the Enbala Concerto platform is being used by utilities and energy retailers to leverage the power of distributed energy resources (DERs) to respond to the real-time energy balancing needs of power systems and energy markets.

“We’re on the leading edge of a remarkable transformation of the electrical grid, moving from a dated and centralized power distribution model to one that will be digitized, decentralized and more resilient,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, chief executive officer of Generac. “Enbala is a proven virtual power plant and distributed energy resource management platform, and we believe their business model can be incredibly synergistic with our business. We’re proud to be at the forefront of the Smart Grid 2.0 with these new capabilities.”

With thousands of megawatts of residential and industrial standby power generation installed in the United States, Generac’s products can be leveraged in virtual power plant (VPP) and distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) markets, Generac said.

The Enbala Concerto software platform enables the connection of DERs to register and participate in distributed energy aggregation and control programs. Thus, Generac said, otherwise dormant back up power generation assets can come online as part of a distributed energy solution and generate revenue for the asset owner.

“Distributed generation is a critical next step for utility companies faced with meeting peak demand while also dealing with capacity constraints and regulatory restrictions,” said Jagdfeld. “Enbala and Generac will be able to harness the power of everything from solar-plus-storage systems to our own generators to help limit the need for new power plants and maintain the convenience and flexibility of diversified power production.”