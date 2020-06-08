Garrison Adds Leadership Role At Terex AWP

Terex Corp. announced that John L. Garrison, Jr., chairman and CEO of Terex Corp., will assume additional responsibilities as president, Terex Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), effective immediately.

Matt Fearon, the current AWP president, is leaving the company Aug. 1 after 25 years with Terex, AWP and Genie, AWP’s flagship brand. Simon A. Meester, vice president, Global Sales and Marketing Administration for AWP, will be promoted to chief operating officer, Terex Aerials.

Meester and Clint Weber, general manager of Terex Utilities, the company’s other business in the AWP segment, will both report directly to Garrison in his role as president of Terex AWP. The Terex Executive Leadership Team will continue to report to Garrison in his role as chairman and CEO of Terex Corp.

“We thank Matt Fearon for his many contributions to Terex,” Garrison said. “Matt has been a dynamic and much-admired leader who helped Genie grow from a regional brand to a global powerhouse. He arrived as an engineer 25 years ago and went on to key roles including VP Operations, VP and managing director of EMEAR, VP and general manager, Americas, and ultimately president of AWP.”

Meester joined Terex in 2018 from Eaton Corp., where he was VP and general manager of the Industrial Control Division. Earlier, he spent 14 years in progressively senior roles at Caterpillar, before becoming president of Sandvik Mining and Construction in India.