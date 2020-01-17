FPT, Yanmar In Marine MOU

A memorandum of understanding between FPT Industrial and Yanmar Marine calls for FPT to supply Yanmar two types of diesel marine engines, one of which is based on FPT’s N67 EVO, to be customized by Yanmar and marketed under the Yanmar brand.

FPT Industrial, the brand of CNH Industrial dedicated to the design, production and sale of powertrains for on and off-road vehicles, marine and power generation applications, said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Yanmar Marine International, foreseeing a commercial cooperation to develop and supply marine engines.

FPT Industrial will manufacture and provide two types of diesel marine engines based on its existing N67 EVO and C90 engine families to be customized by Yanmar and marketed under its brand.

“The collaboration with Yanmar is proof of the quality of our products and the high level of our engineering,” said Annalisa Stupenengo, president Powertrain of CNH Industrial and CEO of FPT Industrial. “We begin 2020 with a solid partnership, supporting Yanmar in its portfolio expansion.”

The conclusion of negotiations toward establishing definitive agreements is expected within the first quarter of this year, FPT said.

Based in the Netherlands, Yanmar Marine International focuses on the recreational marine sector globally, supplying engines for both sailboats and powerboats, as well as light-duty commercial applications.