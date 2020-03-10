FPT Industrial Hybrid Engine With E-Flywheel

FPT Industrial unveiled at ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE the F28 Hybrid diesel engine paired with an e-flywheel: an efficient and compact solution for off-road applications.

The company said, the 2.8-liter hybrid engine was developed to offer the ideal performance for compact machinery offering enhanced productivity and improved efficiency. With four in-line cylinders, the thermal engine delivers a maximum power of 74 hp (55 kW) at 2500 r/min, while the electric motor adds 27 hp (20 kW) of continuous power and 40 hp (300 kW) of peak power.

It is suited for light construction machines such as skid steer loaders, drum rollers and backhoe loaders.

According to FPT Industrial, the F28 Hybrid combines high performance and low fuel consumption in a compact packaging. It also features enhanced system efficiency, simple architecture, fast operation and optimized Start & Stop for a smoother engine start.

The integration of the engine’s hybrid architecture is based on FPT Industrial’s proprietary

control software. “Our vision for the powertrains of the future includes some of the main features of the new F28 Hybrid,” said Pierpaolo Biffali, vice president of Product Engineering at FPT Industrial. “This engine highlights our commitment to alternative propulsion and demonstrates our engineering abilities with its efficiency and compactness

advantages.”

The show in Las Vegas represents the commercial launch of the F28 engine in North America and its availability for the construction segment, in addition to being suitable for agriculture machinery.

The F28 engine, unveiled in November 2019, is available in diesel, natural gas and now the hybrid version. Because of its versatile design, the F28 is suitable for rental applications, such as material handling equipment including telehandlers, aerial lifts, scissor and boom lifts; stationary operations, including air compressors, welders and pumps; as well as chippers, grinders and trenchers.

Along with the F28 unit, FPT Industrial exhibits at the show a comprehensive offering for compact equipment including the F34 model.

FPT Industrial exhibits in the Bronze Lot, stand B7700.