FPT Industrial certified Stage 5 engines in South Korea

FPT Industrial reported that the Korean Ministry of Environment (KMOE) issued its first ever South Korean Stage 5 Emissions Certificate for off-road machines equipped with FPT Industrial engines.

This certification means that these products can now be directly commercialized for the South Korean market. According to FPT Industrial, this result is even more significant considering that the new emissions regulation implementation dates are respectively December 1, 2020 for Construction Equipment and July 1, 2021 for Agricultural Equipment.

Currently, the certification includes the FPT Industrial NEF6 engine for Cash Crop Medium Heavy-Duty tractors, Cash Crop Medium Long Wheel Base tractors and wheel loaders. Further Certifications are in progress.

These engines feature the second generation of FPT Industrial’s HI-eSCR2 patented aftertreatment system, whose values have been taken into consideration by KMOE when issuing the certification. The technology integrates a particulate filtration system on an SCR module, which does not require vehicle modifications from the Stage 4 solution. FPT Industrial said that, thanks to this integration, the HI-eSCR2 does not compromise the visibility nor maneuverability of the vehicle and maintains the compactness of the engine.