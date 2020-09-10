FPT Industrial Active In Marine

FPT Industrial has been pretty active in the marine market lately; the latest news is the company promoting the O’ Porto Rotondo Offshore Classic Edition in the Sardinia region, Italy.

The O’ Porto Rotondo is a prestigious, deep-sea fishing competition for Mediterranean spearfish organized by the Porto Rotondo Yacht Club (YCPR) Fishing Division; this year’s edition saw 14 boats with about 50 crew members and was promoted by FPT Industrial acting as a technical partner. The competition is the only tournament that is exclusively dedicated to the Mediterranean spearfish and represents an ideal venue for marine engines to promote the performance characteristics that are required for this type of activity with long hours of navigation, such as power, durability, and low fuel consumption.

The trolling phase of the race is interrupted without warning at the moment of hooking and fighting. Therefore, the engine must first have the responsiveness and speed to arrive quickly at the competition area and then ensure a more constant, regular, and efficient pace at the various trolling speeds. It should also be able to stop quickly and be able to appropriately follow the catching phase of the spearfish to avoid losing the fish and to attach the satellite tag linked to the Mediterranean Spearfish Project of the International Game Fishing Association (IGFA) before releasing the catch.

The race was won by the Velociraptor crew on the Tiara 42 boat. Sandro Onofaro, European record holder for sea fishing from a boat and director of the YCPR Fishing Division, presented the awards. He said: “It was an honor for me to recognize, together with FPT Industrial, the participants in this tournament that combines sport and scientific research in what is the most important offshore trolling event of the 2020 season in Sardinia and, I would even dare to say, at an international level.”

“By participating in this event, we were able to discover a wonderful sporting spirit and passion for the sea that unites all the crews; values that are very close to our own. Furthermore, this event allows us to confirm our commitment to competition and our attention to researching and safeguarding the seas,” said Carlo Moroni, head of Brand Communication at FPT Industrial.

Earlier this summer, FPT Industrial also established a partnership with the Fishing Division of the YCPR. A celebration event saw the installation of a permanent plaque next to the main entrance of the clubhouse and the inauguration of the first ”Powered by FPT” Marina.

The project’s objective is to promote the FPT Industrial brand and, above all, its division dedicated to marine engines for both commercial and pleasure powerboating pursuits.

Currently, FPT Industrial produces seven types of commercial marine engines and eight variants dedicated to pleasure crafts, among which the 735-kW C16 1000; the 578-kW C16 600 which is able to provide the power of an 18-L engine in the package of a 13-L version; the C90 650 EVO with 442 kW power output; and the lightweight N67 570 EVO with 419 kW output.

All these engines can be paired with the Red Horizon integrated marine control system, developed by FPT Industrial in collaboration with ZF and Navico (Simrad).