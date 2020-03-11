Diesel Progress

FPT Industrial acquired Potenza, UK
FPT Industrial Acquired Potenza

Roberta Prandi , , ,

FPT Industrial announced the acquisition of Potenza Technology, a company specialized in the design and development of electric and hybrid electric powertrain systems.

An evocative name too, as ‘potenza’ in Italian means power (Ed.)

Based in Coventry, UK, Potenza Technology has been at the forefront of electric powertrain technology since 1999, with expertise in functional safety engineering, battery management systems for traction battery packs, and electric and electronic systems design and development.

The acquisition represents another step in FPT Industrial’s path towards electrification, one of the pillars of its multi-power powertrain strategy. “Thanks to the sustainability benefits of electrification, the powertrain industry needs to focus on this area to overcome the challenges and make it feasible for all potential applications,” said Annalisa Stupenengo, CEO of FPT Industrial. “We are doing our part to enhance our engineering capabilities, and we are pleased to welcome aboard the Potenza Technology team, to further contribute to our innovative powertrain solutions in terms of electrification.”

The Managing Director of Potenza Technology, Paul Faithfull, said: “It is a great opportunity to join the FPT Industrial team not only to advance our business, expanding our solutions to a cross-segment level on a global reach, but to be able to have a broader vision that a large organization offers, working with experts of different areas.”

