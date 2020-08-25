Diesel Progress

FPT Expands Stauffer Territory

Left to right: Braden Cammauf and Tony Stauffer

FPT Industrial said it has expanded its relationship with Stauffer Diesel, Lancaster, Pa. The partnership will expand FPT Industrial’s distributor network in the Great Lakes region.

Stauffer Diesel will represent FPT in both the Industrial and Marine markets. Stauffer’s territory of support for FPT includes Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

“We are excited to welcome Stauffer Diesel to our distributor family,” said Braden Cammauf, head of Commercial Operations for FPT Industrial North America. “We are aggressively expanding our distributor network within North America to confidently support our customers throughout the continent. Stauffer Diesel has been a committed and dedicated diesel engine distributor in the industry for more than 65 years and the third distributor that we have partnered with this year. We look forward to expanding our partnership and supporting our customers in the region.”

Stauffer Diesel opened its doors in 1948 to serve the needs of Lancaster, Pa. dairy farmers. Today, Stauffer Diesel is a distributor of diesel engines, throughout the eastern United States, with two locations in Pennsylvania and a dealer support network. In addition, Stauffer Diesel manufactures a line of power units and generator sets under the Stadco brand.

