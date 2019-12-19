FPT Adds Engine Technology Company

FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial N.V. said it has an agreement to acquire 100% of Dolphin N2, a startup specializing in internal combustion engine technology, and a spin-off company from Ricardo plc. Ricardo is a global and strategic, technical and environmental consultancy company in the transport, energy and scarce resources sectors.

With this acquisition, FPT Industrial aims to increase fuel efficiency while reducing operating costs and CO 2 emissions, initially for long-haul trucks and other heavy-duty applications. This technology could also be extended to other industrial segments across the complete power range, and will be suitable for all fuels, with ad hoc configuration for a range of liquid fuel and gas applications.

Dolphin N2 has been known for its CryoPower technology. CryoPower is a recuperated, split cycle thermal engine, which the company said has the potential to reduce fuel use by up to 30%, with what it says is a clear pathway to sustainable future fuels. The technology also reduces emissions of NOx and particulates to levels at which their impact is near zero.

On its Facebook page, Dolphin said the use of liquid nitrogen in the thermodynamic cycle enables Dolphin N2 to make use of a by-product of industrial processes, which is already manufactured using off-peak and wrong-time renewable energy. The technology does not make use of exotic or energy-intense raw materials. Its manufacture and maintenance is also readily compatible with existing infrastructures and supply chains. It thereby offers an economically attractive and environmentally sustainable route to the long-haul transport and distributed energy needs of the future, the company said.

“The future of the powertrain industry will be characterized by an increasing drive towards reduced environmental impact and increased efficiency,” said Hubertus Mühlhäuser, chief executive officer, CNH Industrial. “With this acquisition FPT Industrial is further confirming its leading position in providing market-ready alternative propulsion solutions. Furthermore this will enable us to accelerate the integration of this disruptive technology into our commercial portfolio.”