Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

CNH adds engine technology company
Industry News News 

FPT Adds Engine Technology Company

Mike Osenga

FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial N.V. said it has an agreement to acquire 100% of Dolphin N2, a startup specializing in internal combustion engine technology, and a spin-off company from Ricardo plc. Ricardo is a global and strategic, technical and environmental consultancy company in the transport, energy and scarce resources sectors.

With this acquisition, FPT Industrial aims to increase fuel efficiency while reducing operating costs and CO2 emissions, initially for long-haul trucks and other heavy-duty applications. This technology could also be extended to other industrial segments across the complete power range, and will be suitable for all fuels, with ad hoc configuration for a range of liquid fuel and gas applications.

Dolphin N2 has been known for its CryoPower technology. CryoPower is a recuperated, split cycle thermal engine, which the company said has the potential to reduce fuel use by up to 30%, with what it says is a clear pathway to sustainable future fuels. The technology also reduces emissions of NOx and particulates to levels at which their impact is near zero.

On its Facebook page, Dolphin said the use of liquid nitrogen in the thermodynamic cycle enables Dolphin N2 to make use of a by-product of industrial processes, which is already manufactured using off-peak and wrong-time renewable energy. The technology does not make use of exotic or energy-intense raw materials. Its manufacture and maintenance is also readily compatible with existing infrastructures and supply chains. It thereby offers an economically attractive and environmentally sustainable route to the long-haul transport and distributed energy needs of the future, the company said.

“The future of the powertrain industry will be characterized by an increasing drive towards reduced environmental impact and increased efficiency,” said Hubertus Mühlhäuser, chief executive officer, CNH Industrial. “With this acquisition FPT Industrial is further confirming its leading position in providing market-ready alternative propulsion solutions. Furthermore this will enable us to accelerate the integration of this disruptive technology into our commercial portfolio.”

Related Articles

Palmer Johnson Purchases Hamilton Engine Sales
Mexico Delays ULSD Roll Out
FPT Adds Engine Technology Company
Grede Begins Operations As Independent Company
Trelleborg Sealing Buys Tritec
More Charges For VW In Canada
Volvo Considering Heavier E-Trucks
Origin, Kirloskar Ink Engine Deal

Latest News

Palmer Johnson Purchases Hamilton Engine Sales
Mexico Delays ULSD Roll Out
Volvo and Isuzu To Form Truck Alliance
FPT Adds Engine Technology Company
New Leadership At Kawasaki Engine
Volvo Penta Executive Changes
Newsmakers of the Year: Diesels Highlight Electric Year
Grede Begins Operations As Independent Company
CNH Adds Soil Sensing Equipment

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019
Diesel Progress – June 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.