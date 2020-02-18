FPT adds 3

From left to right: Peter Emerson, Dan Fichter, Ryan Zenke

FPT Industrial has announced three new hires to its North America Commercial Organization. The strategic growth of the North America team will continue to support the company’s growing distributor network and customer base in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Peter Emerson, has been named marine manager for North America. He joins the FPT Industrial North America team to oversee all aspects of the marine segment for the region. In his new role, Peter will work to increase brand visibility and promote FPT Industrial’s line of marine engines both for commercial and leisure applications.

Emerson’s key initiatives will include an increased focus on bringing new, innovating technology to market that enhances customer experience and satisfaction, developing the FPT marine network, and explore new opportunities with key OEMs.

Ryan Zenke has been named national OEM sales manager for FPT Industrial North America. Zenke brings 15 years of sales experience to the team, having most recently spent seven years in sales and business development for an industrial engine manufacturer. Ryan will be tasked to grow FPT’s market share in North America through direct sales growth, and will focus on developing a presence within rental yards.

Dan Fichter, has been named national distributor sales manager, joins the FPT Industrial team with over 17 years of experience working in various roles within the industrial engine industry. Throughout his career, Dan has built his industrial engine experience as both a field salesman and in various sales manager roles.