Four New V8 Engines From Scania Including Record Horsepower Model

Scania is updating its V8 engine range with the launch of four new models which the company said are suitable for heavy haulage, forestry and other on and off-highway applications.

Available in variants of 530, 590, 660 and a record 770 hp, the company said the new engines deliver significant fuel savings of up to 6% when combined with Scania’s new Opticruise gearbox range. (*see below) The 770 hp unit will be available for production in late December 2020 with the 530, 590 and 660 hp variants units following in February 2021.

“Our V8 engine has a tremendous following and these new models are sure to attract interest from operators across a variety of sectors,” comments Vincente Connolly, UK sales director for Scania (Great Britain) Limited. “The range is ideally suited for heavy haulage customers and those working in the most arduous conditions, such as forestry and other on-off road applications. Our V8 is also extremely popular among long-haul operations who run at high gross train weights for extended periods of time. Then, of course, there are operators looking to make a statement with a flagship model for their fleets. The Scania V8 has long been the preference of many here – it’s an engine which definitely stirs the emotions! – and the new range-topping 770 hp variant is sure to raise the aspirational bar even higher.”

The new 16.4 L V8 engines are the DC16 120 (530 hp); DC16 121 (590 hp); DC16 122 (660 hp) and the DC16 123 (770 hp). All Scania’s Euro 5 and Euro 6 engines can run on a mixture of up to 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and any proportion of diesel and HVO, regardless of the engine family, the company said.

Scania said the total fuel savings for vehicles equipped with a new V8 engine can reach 6% – or more – under the right conditions when the new G33CM Opticruise gearbox (which can be specified on 530, 590, 660 hp V8 variants) is included in the powertrain. Engine-derived fuel savings in the region of 2% are the result of extensive fine-tuning and development by Scania’s engineers, involving technologies in the forefront of internal com­bustion engine development, according to the company.

Among them, and provided by more than 70 new components, are re­duced internal friction, higher compression ratios, improved aftertreatment systems and a new powerful Engine Management System (EMS). In accordance with the fuel savings, the new engines offer a corresponding reduction in emissions of carbon dioxide, Scania said.

The new engines also feature a wider torque spread which allows the rear-axle gearing to be altered for lower revs, said Scania. This enables fuel savings of up to 3%, depending on the application and operating conditions. The final 1% percent saving comes from the improved design of the new gearboxes.

Scania’s said the new V8 engines will also play an important role for European operators. “A typical long-distance truck in Europe covers around 150,000 km per year,” said Alexander Vlaskamp, Scania’s executive vice presi­dent, head of Sales and Marketing. “A reasonable saving on markets where longer and heavier combi­nations are permitted can be in the vicinity of 3000–4000 L annually for a truck with our new V8 – a tremendous achievement in every respect.

“It is natural that trucks with Scania’s V8 engines are highly in demand in countries where greater gross train weights are permitted – particularly in the Nordic countries. But also countries such as Italy and Spain, and certain markets outside Europe, opt for V8s, due to hilly terrain with many steep and challenging roads.

“We have a clear picture of where the first 770 hp trucks will start making a differ­ence. There is a strong rationale for ordering such a truck. These customers are looking for the best total operating economy, well aware of the fact that more payload means better efficiency, increased revenue and higher residual value. But I know that some of our customers also will become extra heartened by the sheer joy and emotion of operating such a magnificent working tool!”

*Scania is introducing a new range of gearboxes which will retain the well-established Scania Opticruise branding, and will ultimately replace all current automated Scania Opticruise solutions. The first member of the new range – G33CM Opticruise – is linked to the updated Scania V8 engines and Scania’s high-output 500 and 540 hp 13 L engines.