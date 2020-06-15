Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

VW MEB
Industry Notes 

Ford & VW Hook-Up On EV’s

Mike Osenga , ,

Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG have signed agreements to expand their global alliance to meet the evolving needs of their respective customers in Europe and other regions in a variety of product areas, including commercial and electric vehicles.

Plans for the agreements were first announced by the two companies last July.

The two giant manufacturers said they anticipate continued growth in global industry demand for commercial vehicles and for electric vehicles to add valuable scale to their individual product portfolios.

The announcement said the alliance will strengthen the commercial-vehicles businesses of both companies as early as 2021 – with a city delivery van based on the latest Caddy model, developed and built by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and later a 1-ton cargo van created by Ford.

This in turn, is expected to lead to a Ford electric vehicle for Europe by 2023 built on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive (MEB) toolkit (shown above).

“In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts on the global economy, more than ever it is vital to set up resilient alliances between strong companies,” said Volkswagen Group CEO Dr. Herbert Diess. “This collaboration will efficiently drive down development costs, allowing broader global distribution of electric and commercial vehicles, and enhance the positions of both companies.”

Ford’s use of Volkswagen’s MEB architecture in Europe will represent another cornerstone in Volkswagen’s electric vehicle strategy, and further efforts by both companies to fulfill their commitments to the Paris 2015 Agreement. Volkswagen and Ford plan to explore additional ways to cooperate on electric vehicles.

Over several years starting in 2023, Ford said it could deliver 600,000 electric vehicles atop the MEB architecture, which is designed to combine space and performance with electric drive. The vehicle will be designed and engineered by Ford in Cologne-Merkenich.

Additionally, the companies will both work with Argo AI, Pittsburgh, Pa., to form an autonomous-vehicle businesses based on Argo AI’s self-driving technology. Last week, Volkswagen closed its previously announced investment in Argo AI. Ford already had ownership and development interests in Argo AI.

Volkswagen and Ford independently choosing to invest in Argo AI illustrates the technical leadership and progress of Argo AI’s self-driving system, the two companies said. Argo AI’s SDS is the first with commercial deployment plans for both Europe and the U.S. The global reach of Ford and Volkswagen will give Argo AI’s platform a large geographic deployment potential for autonomous driving technology.

The Volkswagen/Ford alliance does not include cross-ownership between the companies, which will remain competitors in the marketplace.

Related Articles

Ford & VW Hook-Up On EV’s
Grede Acquires Assets from Renaissance
Liebherr Opens Expanded USA Headquarters
Doosan Bobcat In Radar Sensing Partnership
Jacksonville For New Deutz Power Center
CNH Updates Investment in Nikola
Navistar Blames COVID-19 For Q2 Losses
E-Truck Manufacturer Nikola Goes Public

Latest News

MTU Engines And Stage 5
On-Demand Cellular Asset Tracker for Off-Highway Equipment
Deutz D1.2 Power Packs
Ford & VW Hook-Up On EV’s
Davis To Lead Cummins New Power Segment
New Stage 5 Machines From Bobcat
Grede Acquires Assets from Renaissance
JCB India Makes Redundancies
Pump Assembly With Common Suction Port

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.