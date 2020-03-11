First Perkins Hybrids in North America

Perkins booth at ConExpo features the North American debut of Perkins future hybrid concepts as well as its current 0.5 to 18 L (4 to 597 kW / 5 to 800 hp) engine range.

Perkins is displaying three hybrid technology concepts. Utilizing the Perkins Syncro 2.8 L engine, each of the four hybrid technologies offers a unique set of benefits at 75 kW / 100 hp—all of which allow the deletion of the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) system.

Also as part of the display, Perkins will debut its brand-new second-generation hybrid-electric concept (pictured), which offers OEMs a zero-emissions, zero-noise, electric-only mode.

“Perkins is focused on delivering more choice and increasing value to our customers. The four hybrid concepts we’re showcasing are examples of future technologies that will take machine efficiency to the next level,” said Tom Nankervis, electrification marketing manager. “With our range of hybrid engines, customers can choose to downsize their engine and use the hybrid power for peak-load, or they can reduce output from the diesel engine, choosing to lower fuel consumption up to 20 percent.”

For the latest information on Perkins technology offering visit www.perkins.com/hybrids

Service Manuals In Engine App

With over a hundred thousand downloads, the Perkins My Engine App provides its users with proactive service reminders, access to engine parts and ordering, and most recently, free service manuals for all Perkins engines UNECE R96/Stage IIIA or below. The free app is available in multiple languages including English, Spanish, French and German.

To learn more about Perkins My Engine App, visit: www.perkins.com/myengine