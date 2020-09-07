First Order For New Cummins Gen-Set

Cummins has announced it has secured its first project win for its new gas-powered C25G generator series for an office block in Shandong Province, China.

The project team designing the 26,730 sq. metre, 18 floor commercial building, currently under construction, said it was looking to invest in a more efficient energy distribution system that would cover all power and heat requirements of its premises. Cummins’ C25G generator, fuelled by pipeline natural gas, was selected to offer a combined cooling, heat and power solution. Once operational, the C25G generator will allow the building to significantly reduce energy costs, and consequent emissions, through thermal recover and overall electrical, cooling and heating efficiency, said Cummins.

The fully integrated solution from Cummins offers 500 kW of continuous power, as well as the provision of balance of plant items such as the radiator, sound-proof enclosure, switchgear and digital master controller.

Cummins said that coupled with the above capabilities, Cummins Power Generation was selected to support the project due to the C25G generator’s high electrical efficiency of up to 41.6% (50Hz), low maintenance costs and better lead times. In addition to its generator capabilities, the advanced control systems fitted to the C25G series provide users with access to advanced monitoring, diagnostics and predictive analytics maximising the generators’ uptime and reducing maintenance labor costs.

The C25G series incorporates two models – the C500N5C with an output of 500 kWe, at 1500 rpm at 50 Hz and the C580N6C, rated 580 kWe at 1800 rpm at 60 Hz — that provide ISO electrical efficiencies of 41.6% and 40.6% respectively, when operating on pipeline natural gas. The machines are built in Daventry, England.

The gen-sets are driven by Liebherr’s G9512 gaseous-fueled engine. With a displacement of 25 L, the single ABB turbocharged, 12V engine has a 13.3.1 compression ratio and is engineered to run on pipeline gas and biogas down to 18MJ/Nm3 and limited, aggressive fuels without derate.

The company said the target applications for the new gen-set series are cogeneration, trigeneration, prime/continuous, island and peaking power.

Target markets for the C25G series are commercial and institutional facilities, such as airports, universities, hospitals, shopping malls and prisons; utilities (landfills, wastewater treatment plants, independent power producers and anaerobic digesters) and industrial (with uses including mining, manufacturing, oil and gas applications and greenhouse and agricultural usage).

Cummins was also keen to promote the sets’ low emissions capabilities. NOx emissions are as low as 0.5g/hp-hr (250 mg/Nm3) without aftertreatment and the units meet European Union and U.S. directives.