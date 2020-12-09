First Electric School Buses Deployed in Texas

Three Blue Bird buses, utilizing the Cummins PowerDrive 7000 electric propulsion system, have begun transporting students in the Everman school district in Texas.

The first zero-emissions electric school buses in the state of Texas were recently received by the Everman Independent School District, which is within the Dallas-Ft. Worth corridor. The three buses, manufactured by Blue Bird Corp., began transporting students this school year.

“We are thankful that the board of trustees approved the purchase of three new Blue Bird electric buses,” said Everman ISD school superintendent Curtis Amos. “Everman ISD is certainly proud to be the first in the state to receive the electric buses.”

Blue Bird’s electric school buses produce zero emissions and have fewer parts when compared with a diesel bus. Their performance is comparable to a bus powered by a combustion engine, and their quiet performance allows the driver to better hear the passengers they are transporting.

