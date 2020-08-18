Finalists Named For $6.3 Billion Postal Vehicle Contract

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced the six finalists for its Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) acquisition program. The Postal Service awarded contracts to six prime suppliers who together will produce 50 prototype vehicles as part of the next phase of the NGDV acquisition process.

The six selected suppliers are AM General, Karsan, Mahindra, Oshkosh, Utilimaster and VT Hackney.

The contract awards are valued at $37.4 million. The suppliers also have the discretion to team or subcontract with additional suppliers, and it is anticipated some will do so to develop the finished prototypes, USPS said.

Half of the prototypes will feature hybrid and new technologies, including alternative fuel capabilities. USPS said the prototypes will represent a variety of vehicle sizes and drive configurations, in addition to advanced powertrains and a range of hybrid technologies.

“Our goal is to obtain vehicles that will help us provide reliable and efficient delivery service for customers and honor our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our fleet, while meeting the needs of our employees to best do their jobs safely.”

The suppliers will now have approximately one year from contract award to develop and produce the prototypes. The Postal Service then plans to test the vehicles for about six months in a range of different climates, topography, population centers and delivery environments.

“The tests will help demonstrate the ability of the proposed designs to meet our operational needs, including the need to deliver to mailboxes across the United States,” USPS said.

History

The acquisition program began in January 2015 with a Request for Information (RFI) and kick-off meeting open to all interested technology and automotive suppliers to respond and participate.

Following a review of the responses to the RFI, 15 suppliers were determined to be prequalified to submit proposals to develop NGDV prototypes. A Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued in October 2015 which included a statement of objectives in response to feedback received from the supplier community and other stakeholders.

As part of the process, the potential suppliers were given access to the USPS processing and delivery environment and employees, and then asked to submit proposals that represented design conclusions concerning the delivery vehicles that would best meet USPS’s organizational needs. Potential suppliers were allowed to submit multiple proposals for consideration. The USPS said submissions included a variety of internal combustion engine, electric, and hybrid vehicles.

Request For Right-Hand Drive Vehicles

With the prototype selection, the Postal Service is also announcing a forthcoming RFP for commercial off-the-shelf, right-hand drive delivery vehicles. The Postal Service said it is seeking to explore a wide variety of available options during this research phase and will evaluate any commercial off-the-shelf vehicles proposed as a result of this RFP as it continues to assess the delivery fleet mix.

“Today’s announcements outline a significant step in the learning and development phase that will lead to a multi-year acquisition process,” said the USPS announcement. “The lessons learned from this process will help inform the future production program.

“The Postal Service currently operates a diverse fleet including left-hand drive, multiple sized and alternative fuel vehicles. In addition to the NGDV process and the commercial, off-the-shelf, right-hand-drive RFP, we are deploying commercially available vehicles including cargo vans and mixed delivery vehicles on an ongoing basis to supplement delivery needs,” the announcement said.