Finalists Announced For 2020 Diesel Progress Summit Awards

The finalists for the 2020 Diesel Progress Summit Awards have been announced. The winners of the seven awards will be announced live during this year’s Diesel Progress Summit. In addition, an eighth award, The Diesel Progress Achievement of the Year Award, a “best of the best” chosen from the seven other winners, will be announced at the end of the Summit.

The second Diesel Progress Summit will be held online (this year) on October 20th from 11 to 1:00 pm central time.

The Diesel Progress Summit and Awards will again cover off-highway machinery used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry, and marine, as well as commercial vehicles, oil & gas, and power generation. It will focus on the changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emission regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification, and other technologies.

The virtual Diesel Progress Summit 2020 follows the very successful first event in September 2019 and is targeted at professionals in machinery and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, packagers, and component and powertrain suppliers.

The finalists were determined by the judges for the Diesel Progress Summit. The number of finalists vary by category based on the number of nominations received and the determination of the judges,

The finalists are:

Drivetrain Component of the Year

Dana Inc. TE50 Transmission

Dana Inc. Spicer HVT1

Meritor Inc., 14Xe eAxle

Employer of the Year

Palmer Johnson Enterprises, Sun Prairie, Wis.

SRC Corp., Springfield, Mo.

Electric or Hybrid Application/Component of the Year Sponsored by Dana Inc.

FPT Industrial S.P.A., Zero emissions system for power generation

Kohler/Romotech, ROHYB hybrid generator set

Meritor Inc., 14Xe eAxle

Engine Distributor of the Year

DiPerk Power Solutions, Peterborough, UK

Engines Inc., Jonesboro, Ark.

Industrias Ivor S.A. Casa Inglesa, Bogota, Columbia

Power Torque Engineering Ltd., Coventry, UK

Superior Diesel, Rhinelander, Wis.

Engine of the Year Under 175 HP

Deutz, 2.9 L

Hatz Diesel of North America, 3H50t

Yanmar America Corp., 3TNY80FT

Engine of the Year Over 175 HP Sponsored by Hengst Filtration

Deutz, TCD 5.2

John Deere, 13.6 L

Kubota Engine America, V5009

Volvo Penta, D4 and D6 marine propulsion systems

New Power Technology

Dana Inc., TM4 IPM on-engine generator

Hatz Diesel of North America, flywheel integrated permanent magnet generator sets

Isuzu Diesel, 4HV1 alternative fuel engines

The Diesel Progress Achievement of the Year Award Sponsored by Isuzu

To be announced October 20th.