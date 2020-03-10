Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Iqoron VP air cleaners by Mann+Hummel
CECA/IFPE Newsletter ConExpo/IFPE New Products News 

Filter solutions by Mann+Hummel

Roberta Prandi

Mann+Hummel introduced a new software solution for fleet operators of agricultural machines, construction machines and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, to receive information on the status of their vehicles. The new comprehensive software solution includes sensors and allows to precisely monitor the filter status.

The company also expanded the Entaron HD range of two-stage air cleaners for construction machines with the Entaron HD 13. The range thus covers a nominal flow rate range from 71 to 459 cu.ft. per minute (2 to 13 m3) .

On the Mann+Hummel booth, the Iqoron VP will be showcased too: a family of two-stage air cleaners especially suited for extremely dusty environments. It covers nominal flow rates from 494 to 1165 cu.ft. per minute (14 to 33 m3) . The core element of the compact air cleaner series is the filter element concept VarioPleat, that provides a particularly high power density with axial air flow filter systems.

Other exhibits by Mann+Hummel include urea filters, which in off‑highway vehicles are challenged by the dust in the environment that can contaminate the urea solution. Since refueling takes place in a polluted environments, but also because the SCR tanks are not sufficiently ventilated, Mann+Hummel developed a patented urea filter module.

For the engine compartment, Mann+Hummel offers fuel filters with three-stage water separation and high-efficient filter media; while the compact ProVent2 range for crankcase ventilation separates the oil droplets from the blowby gas with a coalescence separator and reduces the remaining oil content to a minimum. It utilizes an optimized filter element with a high-efficient media made from glass fiber and a non-woven fabric

One more innovation is the Wavelock spin-on filter concept based on a bayonet lock, which securely connects the filter head to the spin-on filter and thus simplifies servicing. The Wavelock range is offered as a modular system and will be expanded in the coming years to include other sizes.

Finally, for the driver’s comfort, Mann+Hummel introduced its Entaron CA category 4 cabin air filter with an activated carbon layer that protect drivers of vehicles such as agricultural tractors and sprayers from the harmful substances in the air. These air filters adopt a new filter media developed by Mann+Hummel that fulfils the US filter class MERV16 (protecting drivers in the cab against respirable silica dust).

Mann+Hummel exhibits at ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE in Hall S4 booth S85106.

 

