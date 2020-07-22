Fieldin Partners With Wilbur-Ellis To Help Specialty Crop Growers

Fieldin’s sensor, machinery platform will be offered through Wilbur-Ellis

Fieldin has announced a strategic partnership with Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness to deliver its expansive smart farm platform to specialty crop growers in the Western U.S.

Fieldin’s Control Center helps growers leverage real-time field data to better manage and optimize spray applications, harvest activities and other practices.

Using proprietary sensors and user-friendly apps, Fieldin’s platform seamlessly connects in-field sensors, tractors and machinery to provide managers with actionable data and reporting that improves production and operational efficiency in the field.

“With this partnership, Wilbur-Ellis will be able to complement our precision services and provide our growers with an additional layer of field data to improve operational efficiencies,” said Doug Grott, director of Business Development, Wilbur-Ellis. “Fieldin’s technology will help give our growers actionable insights into everything from their early-season cultural practices and spray programs, to late-season harvesting activities.”

Fieldin’s services will be offered through Wilbur-Ellis starting this season in California, where nut, tree fruit and grape growers are making final preparations for harvest season.

Using Control Center, growers can track efficiencies and timing of spray applications, monitor and compare operators and equipment during harvesting activities, and improve efficiencies across almost any mechanized cultural practice.

“We’re excited about this partnership, working with an experienced company like Wilbur-Ellis and its network of trusted advisors,” said Fieldin CEO Boaz Bachar, who co-founded the company in 2013. “The move continues to solidify our service and will get our data in the hands of more growers during a time when operational efficiency is critical.”

Wilbur-Ellis, celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021, will offer Fieldin’s service to its specialty crop growers through its team of full-service crop advisers, using the real-time field data as a value add for customers. Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness generates more than $2.1 billion in sales revenue annually and has over 160 branch locations throughout the U.S.