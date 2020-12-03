FG Wilson Appoints Geniwatt Again

FG Wilson has appointed GeniWatt as its official dealer for the Netherlands and Belgium, effective 1st January 2021.

FG Wilson said GeniWatt has considerable experience with FG Wilson products and has been an official dealer in France since 2011.

It added that GeniWatt is also the largest stockist of FG Wilson gensets in Europe with more than 250 sets in stock at any time.

GeniWatt is part of the Fetis network of companies which includes Secodi, the French Perkins dealer. The Fetis network of companies employs 500 people worldwide, with an annual revenue of over €100m.