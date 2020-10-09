Fastener Supplier Expands North American Network

Vimi Fasteners has announced the expansion of its sales network in North America through a new cooperation with Powerserve, an industrial products and field service provider with extensive experience in representing the global brands of industrial fasteners and onsite machining equipment.

Powerserve is located in the Portland, Ore., area and will be working directly with Vimi Fasteners Inc., the North American subsidiary of Vimi Fasteners S.p.A. Vimi Fasteners also has a logistics center near the port of Charleston, S.C., and a corporate office in Charlotte, N.C.

The partnership with Powerserve is intended to grow the sales in North America for the Vimi fasteners Group by providing high temperature specialty fasteners. Vimi supplies its products to the off-highway, industrial, oil & gas, automotive and aerospace sectors.