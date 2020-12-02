Fairbanks Morse Makes Another Aftermarket Buy

Fairbanks Morse has made its second major aftermarket acquisition in the last three months, buying Houston-based Breco International.

Fairbanks Morse, a global provider of heavy-duty medium-speed engines, has made its second aftermarket oriented purchase in the last three months as the Beloit, Wis., company announced it has acquired Breco International Inc., a diesel engine repair and rebuilding service provider. No financial details were provided.

In early October, Fairbanks Morse bought Globe Turbocharger Specialities, a manufacturer of turbochargers and parts. The company said both acquisitions highlight the company’s focus on providing critical aftermarket solutions and support to its customers. The Breco acquisition specifically is expected to expand service markets for Fairbanks Morse within the commercial marine, oil and gas and locomotive markets.

“Breco has an established track record of being customer-focused and operationally efficient and we are pleased to bring the Breco team and assets into Fairbanks Morse,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse. “This acquisition opens up service markets for Fairbanks Morse and we intend to continue Breco’s business model of providing fast, cost-competitive solutions to customers.”

Breco International Inc. is a diesel engine parts and service company specializing in the Alco brand. The company will continue to supply Alco parts under the Breco name out of its Houston location, which includes a machine and engine rebuild shop. Breco has a large inventory of new and remanufactured engine replacement parts at its warehouse in Gig Harbor, Washington. Since 2001, Breco has offered diesel engine repairs and rebuilding on site and in the field.

“We are very proud of the successful business that we built over nearly two decades,” said Billy Rodgers, owner of Breco International Inc. “We are confident that Fairbanks Morse will not only continue to provide the exceptional customer service for which we are known but will grow the business as well.”