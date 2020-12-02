Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Fairbanks Morse Makes Another Aftermarket Buy

Mike Brezonick , , ,
Industry Notes News Newsletters 
Breco International
Fairbanks Morse has made its second major aftermarket acquisition in the last three months, buying Houston-based Breco International.

Fairbanks Morse, a global provider of heavy-duty medium-speed engines, has made its second aftermarket oriented purchase in the last three months as the Beloit, Wis., company announced it has acquired Breco International Inc., a diesel engine repair and rebuilding service provider. No financial details were provided.

In early October, Fairbanks Morse bought Globe Turbocharger Specialities, a manufacturer of turbochargers and parts. The company said both acquisitions highlight the company’s focus on providing critical aftermarket solutions and support to its customers. The Breco acquisition specifically is expected to expand service markets for Fairbanks Morse within the commercial marine, oil and gas and locomotive markets.

“Breco has an established track record of being customer-focused and operationally efficient and we are pleased to bring the Breco team and assets into Fairbanks Morse,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse. “This acquisition opens up service markets for Fairbanks Morse and we intend to continue Breco’s business model of providing fast, cost-competitive solutions to customers.”

Breco International Inc. is a diesel engine parts and service company specializing in the Alco brand. The company will continue to supply Alco parts under the Breco name out of its  Houston location, which includes a machine and engine rebuild shop. Breco has a large inventory of new and remanufactured engine replacement parts at its warehouse in Gig Harbor, Washington. Since 2001, Breco has offered diesel engine repairs and rebuilding on site and in the field.

“We are very proud of the successful business that we built over nearly two decades,” said Billy Rodgers, owner of Breco International Inc.  “We are confident that Fairbanks Morse will not only continue to provide the exceptional customer service for which we are known but will grow the business as well.”

Related Articles

Kraft Invests In High Pressure Hydraulic Stand
Paccar’s Mississippi Engine Plant Marks 10 Years
Fairbanks Morse Makes Another Aftermarket Buy
Daimler Trucks, PGE Plan Public Heavy-Duty Truck Charging Site
Messe München Reports On Bauma China
Robots Move Ahead
DTNA’s Mount Holly Plant Marks Milestones
OptiFuel Launches Zero-Emissions RNG Locomotives

Latest News

Kraft Invests In High Pressure Hydraulic Stand
Danfoss Editron’s Electrical System For Wheel Loaders
Paccar’s Mississippi Engine Plant Marks 10 Years
Fairbanks Morse Makes Another Aftermarket Buy
New Cummins Connected Engine For Freightliner
Daimler And Foton Strike Truck Deal For China
Rolls-Royce Acquires Marine Automation Company
Daimler Trucks, PGE Plan Public Heavy-Duty Truck Charging Site
Messe München Reports On Bauma China

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – November 2020
Diesel Progress International November/December 2020
Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.