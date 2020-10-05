Fairbanks Morse In Agreement With Globe Turbocharger

Fairbanks Morse, the Beloit, Wis., manufacturer of manufactures and services heavy-duty, medium-speed reciprocating engines sold under the Fairbanks Morse and Alco brands and used primarily in marine and power generation applications , announced it has finalized an asset purchase agreement with Globe Turbocharger Specialties, Inc., a global manufacturer of turbochargers and parts.

The asset agreement includes all assets and intellectual property of Globe Turbocharger Specialties related to Alco, EMD, and GE diesel engines. Financial terms of the asset agreement were not disclosed. Fairbanks Morse said the move expands its service offering to include competitively priced turbocharger services and increasing the company’s critical parts inventory.

“As a company we are putting significant emphasis on providing exceptional service and aftermarket support to our customers,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse. “Bringing Globe’s extensive inventory and turbocharger service into our business positions us to provide more aftermarket services for our customers and to respond quickly with the parts our customers need, when they need them.”

Based in Reno, Nev., Globe has what Fairbanks Morse called “one of the largest and most comprehensive inventories in the industry,” including a line of new and manufactured Alco OEM turbocharger units and replacement parts. The company has manufactured turbochargers and spare parts for more than 50 years. Since 1998, Globe has been recognized as the worldwide Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for Alco turbos.

“With the addition of Globe’s turbochargers and parts, Fairbanks Morse will manage the entire process for our customers – from purchase to warranty, service and parts – creating convenience for our customers,” said Whittier. “In addition to convenience, we can bring cost savings to customers by being able to offer competitive pricing for turbocharger service.”