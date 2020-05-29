ExxonMobil and INNIO Sign Lubricant Link-Up

Diesel Progress

ExxonMobil and INNIO have signed a long-term extension to their global lubricant collaboration agreement for INNIO’s Jenbacher Type 2, 3, 4, 6 and 9 natural gas engines.

Working side by side, the companies said they will draw on their joint expertise in meeting the evolving needs of natural gas engine lubrication, resulting in the release of a new co-branded gas engine oil and other products in the future.

“We’re pleased to build on our co-engineering working relationship with ExxonMobil,” said Andreas Lippert, chief technology officer at INNIO Group. “Together, we continue to co-develop a range of high-performance gas engine oil technologies for our reliable and highly efficient Jenbacher Type 2, 3, 4, 6 and 9 natural gas engines, helping our customers achieve their business goals in the global energy transformation.”

“This collaboration with INNIO enables us to further strengthen our understanding of the application issues that customers face, in order to develop the right lubrication solution,” said Henning Feller, EAME sales manager Finished Lubricants.

He added:“By combining our lubrication expertise with INNIO’s 90 years of gas engine innovation expertise, we can achieve one shared goal: to help INNIO’s Jenbacher gas engine customers improve their operational reliability, productivity, profitability and sustainability.”

Pictured are Andreas Lippert, left and Henning Feller signing the a global collaboration agreement. (Photo Copyright: ExxonMobil).

