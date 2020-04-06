Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Exports Drive Chinese Backhoe Loader Production

Mike Osenga , ,
Industry News 
Backhoe loaders in China

The backhoe loader has never been popular in China. Traditionally the market was dominated by wheeled loaders, but in the last decade tastes have switched to the crawler excavator. The country has never had a strong domestic manufacturer to champion the backhoe loader concept in the way the UK or US has, and as a result the machines have never become established, according to Off-Highway Research.

Despite growing equipment demand in general in China over the last three years, backhoe loader sales have fallen from 255 units in 2015 to just 130 units in 2019. With total construction equipment demand of 367,420 units in 2019, the backhoe loader represented 0.04 per cent of demand.

However, production of backhoe loaders in China last year totaled 850 units, with several large indigenous OEMs using these machines to target export markets.

Discussion of these trends and the underlying drivers of the Chinese backhoe loader industry is available in the April 2020 Backhoe loaders China equipment analysis, which is now available to subscribers to the Chinese Service. Click here to log in. The report is also available to buy for non-subscribers as a stand-alone study. Click here for more details.

By Chris Sleight | Off-Highway Research | 25 March 2020

Related Articles

Virus To Cut Global CE Production 4%: OHR
COVID-19 Industry Communications Center – UPDATED
Exports Drive Chinese Backhoe Loader Production
The March Truck Numbers
Exclusive: How Is China’s Construction Equipment Sector Recovering?
Pandemic’s Deep Impact Revealed
JCB To Make Ventilator Housings
“Suspend Emissions’ Deadline”

Latest News

Virus To Cut Global CE Production 4%: OHR
COVID-19 Industry Communications Center – UPDATED
Exports Drive Chinese Backhoe Loader Production
Diesel Progress – April 2020
The March Truck Numbers
Caterpillar showcases its C18 hybrid concept engine
Mitsubishi Names Laborde East Coast Distributor
Wabtec To Provide China’s NHL With Electric Drive Systems For Australia
Coming in October! The Diesel Progress Summit

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.