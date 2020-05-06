Expansion for Renewable Natural Gas

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., Newport Beach, Calif. has announced new fuel agreements for its Redeem renewable natural gas (RNG), along with multiple station expansions for the company’s ultra-low carbon fuel which is derived from capturing biogenic methane produced from decomposing organic waste.

Chad Lindholm, vice president, Clean Energy listed the company’s recent expansions, new construction, and supply contracts.

Completed a time-fill station upgrade for the City of Chesapeake, Va. which recently obtained 12 new natural gas refuse trucks increasing its fleet to 60. The contract calls for an approximate 2.5 million gallons over five years and includes operations and maintenance.

Completed construction of its fourth station for USA Hauling at its Waterbury, Conn. yard. The 30-truck private time-fill station will dispense an estimated 1.8 million gallons over the five-year contract which also includes operations and maintenance.

A new station for the city of City of Long Beach, Calif. that will provide three dispensers and two 400 hp compressors. These compressors will allow drivers to fuel nearly three times faster than the current station. The new station will be constructed while the existing station remains in operation, which will minimize downtime and ensure continuous and reliable fueling for existing fleet customers. In 2006 Clean Energy entered into a ten-year contract with the City of Long Beach to design, build, operate, and maintain a natural gas station to fuel public and city vehicles. In the first year of operation the site dispensed 180,000 gallons. By 2017 station sales had reached over 700,000 gallons and the city looked to increase capacity with an updated and more robust station, the company said.

Completed construction of its fifth station with South Jersey Gas at the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority Transfer Station. The public access fast-fill facility will initially fuel approximately 100,000 gallons per year for utility vehicles, transfer trucks and Jitney shuttle buses with volume anticipated to increase annually as additional CNG vehicles are procured.

Signed a contract with Republic Services in Las Vegas to upgrade station equipment and add 92 fueling spots which in total will provide an approximate 3.7 million gallons of RNG per year.