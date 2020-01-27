Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

HED's CANect Telematics
ConExpo/IFPE 

Expanded Telematics From HED

Mike Brezonick

HED Inc. will unveil a range of new products at IFPE, including a new version of its CANect Telematics portfolio that the company said offers enhanced features and functionality.

CANect is a flexible telematics system designed to manage vehicles assets, the company said. Hardware options include GSM, Wi-Fi or smart dataloggers, with an array of and data storage options.

HED is also introducing a 5 in. touch screen color display that is fully programmable with up to 11 inputs, video capable and designed for harsh environments with moisture, shock, vibration and temperature resistance. Sunlight readable and sealed to IP67 standards, the display can be mounted in the cab or outside a vehicle while simplified programming and diagnostic software tools allows the user to easily and quickly develop screens to show critical system parameters using gauges, bar graphs, text and other graphical methods for easy user interpretation.

Also new is a five-button jog dial that is rotary, joystick and push button capable and also designed for high-stress machine environments. The unit is sealed within a IP67 rated enclosure and has a 500,000 cycle operating life, the company said.

See HED at IFPE booth S-82021

Related Articles

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids

Latest News

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids
Boom Lock Valve From HydraForce

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.