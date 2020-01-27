Expanded Telematics From HED

HED Inc. will unveil a range of new products at IFPE, including a new version of its CANect Telematics portfolio that the company said offers enhanced features and functionality.

CANect is a flexible telematics system designed to manage vehicles assets, the company said. Hardware options include GSM, Wi-Fi or smart dataloggers, with an array of and data storage options.

HED is also introducing a 5 in. touch screen color display that is fully programmable with up to 11 inputs, video capable and designed for harsh environments with moisture, shock, vibration and temperature resistance. Sunlight readable and sealed to IP67 standards, the display can be mounted in the cab or outside a vehicle while simplified programming and diagnostic software tools allows the user to easily and quickly develop screens to show critical system parameters using gauges, bar graphs, text and other graphical methods for easy user interpretation.

Also new is a five-button jog dial that is rotary, joystick and push button capable and also designed for high-stress machine environments. The unit is sealed within a IP67 rated enclosure and has a 500,000 cycle operating life, the company said.

See HED at IFPE booth S-82021