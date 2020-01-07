Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Exhaust Gas Analyzer

Mike Brezonick
New Products News Newsletters 
Bacharach's Monoxor XR

Bacharach, a Pittsburgh, Pa.-headquartered supplier of gas detection and analysis instrumentation, has launched a new hand-held exhaust gas analyzer for measuring carbon monoxide (CO) in ambient air or directly from the exhaust pipe of forklifts, floor burnishers or other equipment burning propane, gasoline, diesel or compressed natural gas (CNG).

The Monoxor XR can be used for verifying worker safety and achieving compliance with OSHA air quality regulations, providing visual and audible alarms for instant alerting of personnel to dangerous CO levels. It can also be used for engine tuning and diagnostics, the company said, offering an expanded measuring range of 80,000 ppm, which the company said allows technicians to test even poorly maintained equipment without risking damage to the gas sensor. Bacharach’s Combustion mobile app is also designed to allow the user to quickly and easily create and send customizable emissions reports from their smartphones or tablets.

A specialized exhaust probe kit is available for direct connection to various exhaust pipe designs and a magnetic rubber boot is available to provide a more secure grip for hands-free testing. The Monoxor XR employs Bacharach’s B-SMART sensor technology for pre-calibrated sensor replacement in the field, minimizing downtime, maintenance costs and overall cost of ownership, the company said.

For more information, click here.

Related Articles

Exhaust Gas Analyzer
Monitoring For Marine Thrusters
Marine Jack-Up Gearboxes
DEF Tank Truck Body
Webasto’s Modular Battery System
@PowerGen: Hotstart’s New Engine Heater
Blind Spot Detection
@Agritechnica: Kohler’s New Engine App

Latest News

Optronics Acquires USA Harness
Exhaust Gas Analyzer
Getting New VP At Wandfluh
Deutz/Sany Deal Approved
Win A Free Trip To IFPE
EPA Seeks New Truck NOx Rules
First Hybrid Truck In Dakar Rally
Zeppelin Expands Caterpillar Territory
Class 8 Truck Sales Not So Bad?

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.