Bacharach, a Pittsburgh, Pa.-headquartered supplier of gas detection and analysis instrumentation, has launched a new hand-held exhaust gas analyzer for measuring carbon monoxide (CO) in ambient air or directly from the exhaust pipe of forklifts, floor burnishers or other equipment burning propane, gasoline, diesel or compressed natural gas (CNG).

The Monoxor XR can be used for verifying worker safety and achieving compliance with OSHA air quality regulations, providing visual and audible alarms for instant alerting of personnel to dangerous CO levels. It can also be used for engine tuning and diagnostics, the company said, offering an expanded measuring range of 80,000 ppm, which the company said allows technicians to test even poorly maintained equipment without risking damage to the gas sensor. Bacharach’s Combustion mobile app is also designed to allow the user to quickly and easily create and send customizable emissions reports from their smartphones or tablets.

A specialized exhaust probe kit is available for direct connection to various exhaust pipe designs and a magnetic rubber boot is available to provide a more secure grip for hands-free testing. The Monoxor XR employs Bacharach’s B-SMART sensor technology for pre-calibrated sensor replacement in the field, minimizing downtime, maintenance costs and overall cost of ownership, the company said.

