Kris Lengieza, Procore
ConExpo/IFPE 

Evolving Technologies In Construction

Mike Brezonick

The construction industry – a very information intensive industry – has been slow to adopt technology. Until about six or seven years ago, technology was reserved for the back office and typically used for HR, accounting, contract writing, tracking change orders, with nothing to drive the information to the people actually doing the work in the field.

That changed because of several key reasons, according to Kris Lengieza, senior director, business development, at Procore, a provider of construction management software. Lengieza will be talking about this digital transformation happening in the construction industry at his education session at ConExpo-Con/Agg. His session, titled “A Construction Tech Odyssey – From Today to 2025,” will discuss why and how technology is in the midst of a revolution in construction and what to take away from it.

This education session will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Westgate Ballroom A. For more information, click here.

