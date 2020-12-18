Diesel Progress

European Rental Company Being Split Between Cat Dealers

Mike Brezonick , ,
Energyst
Energyst Rental Solutions, a European specialist in power generation and temperature control rental, is being split up between Caterpillar dealers.

Energyst Rental Solutions, one of the largest power and temperature control rental companies in Europe, is being split up and the business divided between four Caterpillar dealers in Europe. No financial details are available.

The business, headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, was formed nine years ago as a joint venture between Caterpillar and its dealers in Europe. The company had annual revenues in excess of $97 million and most of its business was in Europe.

Zeppelin Group has acquired the German and Swedish operations, Pon Equipment and Pon Power will take on the activities in Benelux and Norway, Finning will assume Energyst’s operations in the U.K. and Ireland and Finanzauto acquired the business in Spain and the Mediterranean region.

The activities of the two companies acquired by Zeppelin will continue to operate under the Energyst Rental Solutions brand. It is not known if the brand will also be retained by the other Cat dealers involved in the transaction.

“For us, the expertise of Energyst and the range of generators, transformers, load resistors, air coolers, ventilation and cooling systems, air and space heating systems as well as heat pumps in high performance classes represent an optimal addition to the existing competencies,” said Peter Schrader, managing director and COO of Zeppelin Rental GmbH. “With this decision, we are again securing important competitive advantages and are expecting further growth initiatives for our rental business in the medium term.”

 

