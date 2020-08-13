Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Newsmakers 

Eulitz To Leave Knorr-Bremse

Ian Cameron ,

Knorr-Bremse said Bernd Eulitz, chairman of its executive board, has resigned by mutual agreement with the company effective from August 31, 2020 following “profound differences of opinion”.

The company, headquartered in Munich, Germany supplies braking and other rail and commercial vehicle systems.

The company said this was decided unanimously by the supervisory board which has initiated the search for a successor. The Supervisory Board asked the remaining members of the executive board, Dr. Peter Laier, Frank Markus Weber and Dr. Jürgen Wilder, to take over the responsibilities of Mr. Eulitz for the transitional period.

The company said Eulitz is leaving the company after only ten months. It said the reason for the resignation is “due to profound differences of opinion against leadership and the active shaping of strategic corporate development. This has also led to a growing strain on the relationship between Mr. Eulitz and the chairman of the supervisory board and made it impossible to continue the cooperation.”

It added:“The departure of Mr. Eulitz has no connection with the performance and successful corporate development of Knorr-Bremse AG. On July 16, 2020, the company already announced that it would be able to finish the second quarter of 2020 exceeding capital market estimates. The outlook for fiscal year 2020 also underpins the positive business development of the company despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Related Articles

Eulitz To Leave Knorr-Bremse
Palmer Johnson Hires Fisher, Mott
Duplomatic MS Named New General Manager
New CFO For Deutz AG
New Engineering VP At Daimler Trucks NA
Miller New Sales Manager At Kelly Generator
Keever New President At Enercon Engineering
New Marketing Head At Daimler Buses

Latest News

Eulitz To Leave Knorr-Bremse
Cat’s Electric Locomotive
New Taylor International Dealer For Guam
New DEF Mix Targets Reduced Deposits
ACT Upgrades 2020 Truck Forecast
Doosan Releases Generators Compliant With Canadian Regulations
Cascade New Mitsubishi Marine Distributor
Palmer Johnson Hires Fisher, Mott
Aquajet Adds To Its Aftersales Services For North American Customers

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.