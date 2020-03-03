Diesel Progress

Etnyre Buys Rayner Equipment

Mike Osenga
Industry News 
Etnyre buys Rayner
Rayner Pavement Saver self-propelled seal-coat machine.

Etnyre International Ltd., Oregon, Ill. has announced the acquisition of Rayner Equipment Systems (RES), Sacramento, Calif. With the acquisition, Etnyre International is now comprised of Rayner Equipment Systems, Bearcat Mfg., and the E.D. Etnyre Co.

Etnyre said the acquisition gives the company entry into the micro-paving and slurry-seal business. Details of the deal were not announced.

RES was founded by Gordon and Richard Rayner as a subsidiary of California Pavement Maintenance, Inc. (CPM) in 1989. RES manufactures several products including the RoadSaver micro-surfacing machine, the RaynMaker surface coating machine, the Pavement Saver self-propelled seal-coat machine, as well as a line of emulsion mixing tanks and storage equipment.

“Etnyre International Ltd. welcomes RES into our Etnyre family of companies.” said Ganesh Iyer, president and CEO of Etnyre International. “RES has a rich history of innovation, quality and customer service, and the Etnyre organization shares the same. Together we will bring new products, creative solutions, and an even higher level of customer service to support the needs of our industry.”

