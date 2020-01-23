Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Automotive ethernet converter from Axiomatic
New Products 

Ethernet converter

Chad Elmore

The Axiomatic automotive ethernet converter provides a purely physical, bi-directional conversion between automotive ethernet (100BASE-T1), and ethernet (100BASE-TX) via ethernet PHY transceivers.

No packets are stored or modified in this device, said the company. The converter supports a baud rate of 100 Mbit/s. Status LEDs provide information on connection link and communication.

The converter is designed to work on off-road machinery or in a harsh industrial environment with power transients, high humidity and vibrations.

Other Axiomatic connectivity products include the ethernet switch, CAN/ethernet converter as well as the CAN-Bluetooth bridge.

