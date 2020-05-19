Diesel Progress

End of the line for Meyco
Epiroc Phases Out Concrete Spraying Line

Chad Elmore , ,

Epiroc has decided to move away from the concrete spraying business (shotcreting) and will phase out its concrete spraying line within 2020.

Epiroc develops and manufactures six products within the concrete spraying line in Örebro, Sweden; Nashik, India; and Nanjing, China. The Meyco business was acquired by Epiroc in 2013 (it was Atlas Copco at the time).

“We are constantly reviewing our customer solutions offering to ensure we keep Epiroc strong and agile for the future”, says Sarah Hoffman, vice president marketing for the Underground division at Epiroc. “This work is a natural part of product life cycle management, required to ensure a healthy, profitable and competitive portfolio. We will phase out the concrete spraying line within 2020 while evaluating other alternatives for this portfolio.”

Epiroc said it will ensure a minimum impact on customers with concrete spraying equipment and will fulfill its obligations under orders on hand, warranty undertakings and the service support thereafter.

The business belongs to Epiroc’s divisions Underground and Parts & Services.

