Epiroc, ASI Mining To Supply Autonomous Haul Truck Solutions

ASI Mining has signed a subcontract with Epiroc to supply its autonomous haul truck solution to Roy Hill, an iron ore mine in Western Australia. This signing follows the recent award by Roy Hill to Epiroc as the prime contractor for the project.

For its part, ASI Mining will supply the technology and systems to convert Roy Hill’s mixed fleet of 77 haul trucks from manned to autonomous operation. The project also includes integration with fleet and other mining management systems. For vehicle conversions to drive-by-wire capability, ASI utilizes its partner Danfoss, a supplier of hydraulics and electronically controlled components for haul trucks.

The solution will have the ability to expand to other mining vehicle types and manufacturers, as well as capability to integrate with existing and future Roy Hill systems. As part of this project Epiroc and ASI Mining will work closely with Wenco International Mining Systems on truck conversion and integration of Roy Hill’s existing Wenco fleet management system.

“Being chosen as the technology provider to Roy Hill is a testament that the market is eager to establish a more open and interoperable supplier in the AHS space, especially on retrofits, which will provide more flexibility than the traditional OEM offerings”, said Patrick Hald, general manager of ASI Mining.

The project will focus on safe and productive operations and will leverage ASI’s Mobius to achieve an integration platform that can continue to scale for future applications. The project will consist of a phased implementation, with testing and production verification of up to eight trucks undertaken in the initial phase prior to the second phase of full fleet expansion from mid-2021.

Epiroc acquired 34% of Utah-based ASI Mining in 2018.