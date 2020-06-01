Diesel Progress

EPA Proposing Changes To Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Tests

Mike Osenga , ,
Industry Notes 
EPA testing proposal

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing changes to the test procedures for heavy-duty engines and vehicles that the agency said is intended to improve accuracy and reduce testing burdens.

EPA is also proposing other regulatory amendments concerning light-duty vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles, highway motorcycles, locomotives, marine engines, other non-road engines and vehicles, stationary engines. These would affect the certification procedures for exhaust emission standards, and related requirements.

Further, EPA is proposing similar amendments for evaporative emission standards for non-road equipment and portable fuel containers. These amendments are expected to increase compliance flexibility, harmonize with other requirements, add clarity, correct errors, and streamline the regulations, EPA said. Given the nature of the proposed changes, the agency said the changes would have neither significant environmental impacts nor significant economic impacts for any sector.

The proposed changes can be found here.

